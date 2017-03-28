Storm chasers killed in crash near Lubbock

KLBK Staff Published:
Fatal crash in Dickens County on March 28, 2017. (KLBK)
Fatal crash in Dickens County on March 28, 2017. (KLBK)

DICKENS COUNTY, Texas (KLBK) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a crash that killed several storm chasers near Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Farm to Market Road 2794 and County Road 419 near Spur, which is about 70 miles east of Lubbock. The location of the crash was either in or very close to an area under a tornado warning. That warning later expired and it’s not confirmed that the crash was weather-related.

A professional storm chaser who is at the scene of the crash tells KXAN the three people killed were storm chasers.

KXAN’s sister station KLBK says it’s not clear if the vehicles involved collided or if the crash was tornado related.

 

