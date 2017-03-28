Police: Man exposes himself to student on UT campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 43-year-old man is charged with indecent exposure after, police say, he exposed himself to a University of Texas student on campus.

A female student told UT police she was studying in the Student Activities Center Sunday evening when a man, later identified as Christopher Washington, sat in a chair across from her. The student said the man started spreading his legs in her direction, exposing himself, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim said he repeatedly repositioned his body towards her, which made her feel uncomfortable. To document what happened, the victim took a picture of the suspect and quickly gathered her things to leave, continued in the affidavit.

When an officer arrived, they were able to find Washington as he was about to enter the Gregory Gym. UT police records indicate Washington had been issued a criminal trespass warning for all UT locations in February of 2016. During last year’s incident, he was reported to be loitering in the Perry Castaneda Library while “wearing shorts tight enough” that disturbed students in the area.