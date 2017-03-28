Police: Man exposes himself to student on UT campus

By Published:
(Jackie Vega/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 43-year-old man is charged with indecent exposure after, police say, he exposed himself to a University of Texas student on campus.

A female student told UT police she was studying in the Student Activities Center Sunday evening when a man, later identified as Christopher Washington, sat in a chair across from her. The student said the man started spreading his legs in her direction, exposing himself, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim said he repeatedly repositioned his body towards her, which made her feel uncomfortable. To document what happened, the victim took a picture of the suspect and quickly gathered her things to leave, continued in the affidavit.

When an officer arrived, they were able to find Washington as he was about to enter the Gregory Gym. UT police records indicate Washington had been issued a criminal trespass warning for all UT locations in February of 2016. During last year’s incident, he was reported to be loitering in the Perry Castaneda Library while “wearing shorts tight enough” that disturbed students in the area.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s