Police identify person of interest in central Austin murder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say they have identified 20-year-old Karl Ray Stokes as a person of interest in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night.

Police said it happened around 9:36 p.m. at 300 Carmen Court in central Austin, just next to the Interstate 35 and US 183 interchange. When officers arrived, they found Michael Blaylock, 26, with at least one gunshot wound. Blaylock was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

On Tuesday, police released Stokes’ previous mugshot and a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to his arrest. Police say Stokes may have information in regards to Blaylock’s murder and he currently has outstanding felony warrants.

Blaylock’s murder is the eighth homicide in Austin this year. APD data shows murder rates in Austin are up 300 percent year to date compared to the same time last year.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.