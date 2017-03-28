Nearly $90K worth of marijuana found hidden in truck bed

By Published:
175 pounds of marijuana found by Lobos and Sgt. Thumann in Fayette County on March 27, 2017. (Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
175 pounds of marijuana found by Lobos and Sgt. Thumann in Fayette County on March 27, 2017. (Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A traffic stop along Interstate 10 in Fayette County Monday yielded approximately 175 pounds of marijuana.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Randy Thumann stopped a Ford F-250 around 1:35 p.m. While speaking with the driver, the sergeant noticed the driver was “extremely nervous” and had trouble explaining his itinerary.

After consent to search the vehicle was given, K9 Lobos sniffed around the vehicle and alerted the sergeant to the auxiliary fuel tank in the bed of the truck. Authorities say a search revealed an aftermarket compartment under the toolbox.

The marijuana seized has a street value of $89,000. Alejandro Trevizo Jr., 31, of El Paso was arrested and charged with felony drug possession.

Hidden compartment under a tool box in a Ford F-250. (Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
Hidden compartment under a tool box in a Ford F-250. (Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s