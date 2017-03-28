Nearly $90K worth of marijuana found hidden in truck bed

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A traffic stop along Interstate 10 in Fayette County Monday yielded approximately 175 pounds of marijuana.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Randy Thumann stopped a Ford F-250 around 1:35 p.m. While speaking with the driver, the sergeant noticed the driver was “extremely nervous” and had trouble explaining his itinerary.

After consent to search the vehicle was given, K9 Lobos sniffed around the vehicle and alerted the sergeant to the auxiliary fuel tank in the bed of the truck. Authorities say a search revealed an aftermarket compartment under the toolbox.

The marijuana seized has a street value of $89,000. Alejandro Trevizo Jr., 31, of El Paso was arrested and charged with felony drug possession.