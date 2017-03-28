Montgomery Co. lawmaker injured in car crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State Rep. Mark Keough, R-Montgomery County, is recovering in the hospital after being involved in a car crash Wednesday morning.

Keough’s office says the crash happened while he was on his way to the State Capitol. He is in stable condition and didn’t suffer any broken bones or head trauma.

The lawmaker’s office wouldn’t elaborate on where the crash happened or if it involved any other vehicles.

Cards and flowers may be sent to Rep. Keough’s Capitol Office at 1100 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX, Room E2.402.