Mayor Adler will discuss sanctuary cities during D.C. trip

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin mayor Steve Adler will be in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday for the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Adler will meet with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to discuss sanctuary cities. Austin has been a battleground in the sanctuary cities debate since Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez announced in January that her department would reduce its cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Adler has previously said Austin is one of the safest cities in the nation and that he intends to keep it that way.

He sits down with Kate Weidaw on KXAN News at Noon to discuss his trip and what he hopes to accomplish.