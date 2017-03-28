Mayor Adler will discuss sanctuary cities during D.C. trip

KXAN Staff Published:
Mayor Adler talks with KXAN's Kate Weidaw (KXAN photo)
Mayor Adler talks with KXAN's Kate Weidaw (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin mayor Steve Adler will be in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday for the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Adler will meet with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to discuss sanctuary cities. Austin has been a battleground in the sanctuary cities debate since Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez announced in January that her department would reduce its cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Adler has previously said Austin is one of the safest cities in the nation and that he intends to keep it that way.

He sits down with Kate Weidaw on KXAN News at Noon to discuss his trip and what he hopes to accomplish.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s