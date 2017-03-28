Georgetown soldier killed in motorcycle crash near Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — A Fort Hood soldier from Georgetown, Texas died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Harker Heights.

Fort Hood officials say Sgt. Jonathan Garrett Garcia, 29, entered active-duty in April 2007 as a motor transport operator. He was assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, since November 2016.

Garcia deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from May 2009 to May 2010 and in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from April 2011 to February 2012.

The off-duty motorcycle crash that occurred on Sunday is currently being investigated by Harker Heights police.