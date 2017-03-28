Free McDonald’s breakfast for students taking STAAR test

AUSTIN (KXAN) — To make sure students start their day off on a full stomach during STAAR testing, McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to students and teachers on Tuesday, March 28.

Students and teachers grades 3rd – 8th in the Austin-area are eligible for the free breakfast. Any child who visits a participating McDonald’s with their parent or guardian will receive their choice of an Egg White Delight McMuffin Sandwich or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal and their choice of 1 percent low fat milk with apple slices or a Minute Maid Apple Juice Box.

Teachers are also extended the free breakfast offer with proof of a valid teacher/school identification card.

The offer is only valid from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Dine in only.