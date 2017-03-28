Deadly crash shuts down US 290 near Fredericksburg

By Published:
Speed limit reduction approved on 290 between Fredericksburg and Stonewall (TxDOT photo)
Speed limit reduction approved on 290 between Fredericksburg and Stonewall (TxDOT photo)

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — The main lanes of US 290 West just east of Fredericksburg are blocked due to a deadly crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says they were called to investigate the two-vehicle crash just after noon Tuesday. The crash is approximately three miles east of Fredericksburg. At the time, there are no reports of how many people were killed or how many people were injured.

The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office says all main lanes are blocked, but some traffic is getting through on the shoulder.

This stretch of highway where the crash happened just saw a speed limit decrease earlier this year. The Texas Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit from 70 to 60 mph after a three-vehicle crash claimed the lives of four people late last year.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s