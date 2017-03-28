Deadly crash shuts down US 290 near Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — The main lanes of US 290 West just east of Fredericksburg are blocked due to a deadly crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says they were called to investigate the two-vehicle crash just after noon Tuesday. The crash is approximately three miles east of Fredericksburg. At the time, there are no reports of how many people were killed or how many people were injured.

The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office says all main lanes are blocked, but some traffic is getting through on the shoulder.

This stretch of highway where the crash happened just saw a speed limit decrease earlier this year. The Texas Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit from 70 to 60 mph after a three-vehicle crash claimed the lives of four people late last year.