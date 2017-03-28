Capital Metro, Round Rock strike deal for fixed route service

Related Coverage Round Rock wants to add fixed bus routes to Austin

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Capital Metro is officially coming to Round Rock after the transportation service’s board of directors approved an agreement with the city on Monday.

Round Rock’s fixed-route service is anticipated to launch August 7. The new service was approved by the Round Rock City Council at its March 23 meeting.

One of the fastest growing areas outside of Austin, Round Rock’s population grew by more than 44 percent in the last decade and the number of residents and jobs continues to grow. New retail centers, residential developments and educational facilities are changing how people travel within the community.

“We are excited to welcome Capital Metro to Round Rock,” said Mayor of Round Rock Alan McGraw. “Partnering with Capital Metro allows our residents the ability to move in and around Round Rock, especially those that really depend on assistance with transportation. It also gives our daily commuter into Austin another alternative to reach other Austin stations and to get downtown – and to get off I-35.”

New Routes 50 and 51 will operate weekdays between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Route 52 will travel weekdays from the Tech Ridge Park & Ride to the Round Rock Transit Center at 300 W. Bagdad Ave. Its service will operate two morning trips and two afternoon trips, with limited stops along the route. Route 980 Express service will begin weekday operations once the MoPac managed lanes are opened. It will run from the Round Rock Transit Center to the Park & Ride at New Life Baptist Church and then continue service into downtown Austin.

Fares will be consistent with the Capital Metro system and will be honored seamlessly from Round Rock to Austin.

For more information, go to capmetro.org or roundrocktexas.gov/departments/transportation/public-transportation/.