AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bicyclist has been killed in a crash with a vehicle in south Austin, Tuesday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash happened at the South First Street and West Mary Street intersection at around 7:25 p.m.

A man in his 50s with pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officers are asking drivers to stay away from the area.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.