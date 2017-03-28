Bale Creek Allen Artist Spotlight

We love to bring some of our best and most unique talent to you in our artist spotlight segment. Take a look at the work of local visual artist, Bale Creek Allen. He gets his inspiration from his surroundings and environment. He loves being an artist because it’s a way of life, and it fits his personality. Bale said that he always knew that being an artist was unique, and special.  One of his favorite things about life is being a dad. He enjoys spending time with his family members and seeing how the creativity has been passed down. Bale says he is proud to live in a city like Austin that is full of creative and interesting people.

For more information go to balecreekallen.com.

