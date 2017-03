AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local high school junior is hoping to change the future.

Akshara Anand joined Kate Weidaw on KXAN News at Noon to discuss STEMInnovation, a computer science program she started at Burnet Middle School.

Even with a projected growth of 15 and 20 percent between 2012 and 2022, some say a vast majority of computer science jobs will be pursued and filled by men.

Anand explains how her program is making young girls feel more comfortable with technology.

