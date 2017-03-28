Audit: City of Austin can improve on discrimination, harassment training

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You could call March 27, 2015 the catalyst. On that day, the city of Austin held a training session titled “Women Leading in Local Government.” During the session, city one of the speakers suggested women ask too many questions, do not like to deal with finances and should be spoken to differently than men.

In response to that session, the Austin City Council stated in a resolution the session made “broad, demeaning generalizations” and relued on stereotypes to discuss female leaders. The resolution led to an external audit to review investigations of alleged discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

That audit is expected to be presented to city council’s Audit and Finance Committee on Wednesday.

The audit found investigation files were generally found to have appropriate information to support the final conclusion. However, it found the city can improve its processes in several areas. Some of the areas included the lack of a proactive training program for all employees investigating discrimination, harassment or retaliation, insufficient guidance for personnel investigations, and ineffective utilization of technology to manage and track complaints – limiting the city’s management and oversight abilities.

The audit discovered the number of investigations related to discrimination, harassment or retaliation has increased when you consider it as a percentage of the total personnel investigations conducted over the last three years. Harassment complaints grew from 38 in 2014 to 71 in 2016. Discrimination complaints did drop from 28 in 2015 to 15 the following year.

