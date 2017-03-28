Ash drawn back to football

AUSTIN (KXAN) – About six months after David Ash quit football after the first game of the 2014 season a very good friend told him that he should write a book about his faith, his decision to quit football and his thought was “it’s not over yet, and I didn’t know what the meant, but it’s not quite over yet.” Ash said on Tuesday. Two years later and Ash was going through UT’s Pro Timing Day as he tries to make a football comeback.

Ash not only worked out as a quarterback, but also punted for NFL scouts, he was a standout punter at Belton High School. “I can play quarterback, and I can punt, maybe that can help a lineman get on the 53 (NFL roster), maybe somebody can get on the team to help in that aspect.”

As for the concussions, Ash said he saw a neurologist in Chicago and it was discovered that the combination of one concussion and migraine headaches, which he says he’s had all his life, and it led to the concussion like symptoms that forced his retirement. Ash understands that his chances to make an NFL roster, but has always followed his faith, and that’s what he’s doing now. “I feel like two and half years ago it looked like I was leaving football because of concussions, but I think in reality, God was taking me out of football to tech me some lessons. I think I’m prepared to play again through him, to love people well and lead people. That’s why I’m getting back in football, I want to to impact some people’s lives.”