A Cocktail for Spring!

Cocktails on another level with an atmosphere that encourages you to stay and hang a while. It’s all about a good time and good drinks at Backbeat. Owner Jessica Sanders stopped by to make their namesake sipper, the Backbeat. You start of by adding 1 oz of green apple shimmy, which is a green apple cordial with granny smith apples, coconut water, and fresh mint. Next you add fino sherry, strega, gin, and ice and shake it all up. To top it off add some fresh mint and you’ve made the perfect cocktail for spring!

Backbeat is at 1300 South Lamar. Go to backbeat-atx.com for more information or give them a shout at 512-551-9980.