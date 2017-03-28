4 Tips for Beautiful Flower Arrangements on a Budget

By Published:

Fresh flowers always brighten a room and a mood for that matter, but it’s a luxury that can get expensive. However, if you know what to do you can grab less expensive blooms the next time you’re at the grocery store and create a professional look on your own. Rachel Cox of Whim Hospitality joined us with the how-to. She told us when shopping for flowers, look for monochromatic colors so that your color palette stays cohesive. To create the base of the arrangement, she started with a ceramic compote and put a paper machete cup, chicken wire, and floral tape inside. Then she added moss around the edges to cover the mechanics. To continue building the arrangement she advised starting with greenery and cutting them in all different lengths to add dimension. Rachel also suggested using a spring branch to add a focal point. To add it to the arrangement, look at the way the branch is shaped and insert it into the arrangement accordingly. When putting in the flowers you want to follow the flow of the branch and once again cut them at different lengths to create dimension. Follow these tips and you will have the perfect DIY flower arrangement!

Whim Hospitality is located on highway 290 in Dripping Springs.
Go to whimhospitality.com for more information or call 512-858-9446.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s