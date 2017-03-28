4 Tips for Beautiful Flower Arrangements on a Budget

Fresh flowers always brighten a room and a mood for that matter, but it’s a luxury that can get expensive. However, if you know what to do you can grab less expensive blooms the next time you’re at the grocery store and create a professional look on your own. Rachel Cox of Whim Hospitality joined us with the how-to. She told us when shopping for flowers, look for monochromatic colors so that your color palette stays cohesive. To create the base of the arrangement, she started with a ceramic compote and put a paper machete cup, chicken wire, and floral tape inside. Then she added moss around the edges to cover the mechanics. To continue building the arrangement she advised starting with greenery and cutting them in all different lengths to add dimension. Rachel also suggested using a spring branch to add a focal point. To add it to the arrangement, look at the way the branch is shaped and insert it into the arrangement accordingly. When putting in the flowers you want to follow the flow of the branch and once again cut them at different lengths to create dimension. Follow these tips and you will have the perfect DIY flower arrangement!

