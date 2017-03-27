Wells Fargo launches card-free ATMs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In this day and age, many customers do their banking online and via their smart phone. In an effort to make it even easier for customers, Wells Fargo launched card-free ATMs.

No card? No problem says Wells Fargo. The card-free ATMs allow customers to walk up to any of the bank’s 13,000 ATMs, enter an 8-digit code and ATM PIN and proceed with a transaction. Customers can get the one-time access 8-digit code by requesting it through the Wells Fargo mobile app.

“At Wells Fargo, we believe the future is cardless, and the launch of One-Time Access Code provides our 20 million mobile banking customers another convenient way to manage money,” said Brett Pitts, head of digital for Virtual Channels. “This new ATM feature exemplifies Wells Fargo’s commitment to innovation.”

Customers who request an 8-digit access code have 30 minutes to use the code before it expires. If the customer doesn’t get to the ATM before the code expires, they can request a new one via the app.

Later this year, Wells Fargo is also launching a “tap and pay” function for customers to pay at sites that accept NFC-enabled pay options, such as Apple Pay and Android Pay.