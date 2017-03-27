Powerful winds, large hail hit Texas and Oklahoma

Hail damages vehicle in Collin County. (NBC News)
Hail damages vehicle in Collin County. (NBC News)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Large hail and strong winds hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma as a storm system rolled through the Southern Plains.

Heavy rains also occurred during Sunday’s storms, and video from KWTV showed a funnel cloud near Ada, Oklahoma, about 70 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Denton, Texas, police told the Dallas Morning News that hail up to the size of softballs fell on the area. Video from Collin County, Texas showed damage to windshields due to the hail.

The National Weather Service issued multiple storm advisories throughout the day Sunday.

The severe weather happened as residents in the Deep South cleared branches and worked to restore power from earlier weekend storms.

A tornado destroyed four mobile homes and damaged others near Cato, Arkansas, late Friday night. In northwest Louisiana, sheriff’s officials said a church was destroyed by an apparent tornado, though no injuries were reported.

 

