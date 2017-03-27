More than $158M up for grabs in Williamson County

By Published:

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — There is $4 billion worth of unclaimed funds in Texas and some of that money might belong to you.

In an effort to help people search for unclaimed property online, representatives from the Texas Comptroller’s office and Williamson County are holding an event to help users claim their money.

Unclaimed property includes forgotten utility deposits or other refunds and even abandoned safe deposit box contents. The state says Williamson County residents have more than $158 million in unclaimed property.

People who live in Williamson County are encouraged to attend the event on Thursday, March 30, at the Georgetown Public Library at 402 W. 8th St. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To search for unclaimed property at any time, visit the Comptroller’s unclaimed property website at ClaimItTexas.org or call 800-321-CASH (2274).

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s