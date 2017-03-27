More than $158M up for grabs in Williamson County

Related Coverage Texas sitting on $4B in unclaimed property

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — There is $4 billion worth of unclaimed funds in Texas and some of that money might belong to you.

In an effort to help people search for unclaimed property online, representatives from the Texas Comptroller’s office and Williamson County are holding an event to help users claim their money.

Unclaimed property includes forgotten utility deposits or other refunds and even abandoned safe deposit box contents. The state says Williamson County residents have more than $158 million in unclaimed property.

People who live in Williamson County are encouraged to attend the event on Thursday, March 30, at the Georgetown Public Library at 402 W. 8th St. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To search for unclaimed property at any time, visit the Comptroller’s unclaimed property website at ClaimItTexas.org or call 800-321-CASH (2274).