Men who ran no-kill shelter in Florence arrested

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The father and son who were running the R.U.G. Animal Shelter in Florence were arrested Monday after a judge determined they would no longer have ownership of the animals that were seized from the shelter last week.

A spokesperson for Williamson County says the judge ruled in their favor at a hearing Monday morning. Daniel Hoch, who owns the shelter, and his father, John Hoch, are both charged with four counts of cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

Last Wednesday, the county seized 89 cats and one dog from the no-kill shelter located at 383 Farm to Market 970. An animal cruelty complaint from the Texas Department of State Health Services triggered the investigation and seizure of the animals.

Daniel gave KXAN a tour of the facility the day the seizure happened. He explained that an inspector made an unannounced visit last week and gave him a letter stating there were numerous infractions at the facility.

The seized animals were all taken in by the Williamson County Regional Animal Center (WCRAC). The shelter’s veterinarians found the cats had fleas, upper respiratory issues, skin conditions and ringworm; some were also pregnant. Over the weekend, the shelter held an adoption fair to make room for the animals that were seized. A spokesperson with WCRAC says, while they have custody of the animals, they have to wait for a 10-day appeal process before any of the cats can be put up for adoption.

Animals seized from R.U.G. no-kill shelter View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Condition at the R.U.G. Animal Shelter in Florence prior to animal seizure. (Williamson County) Cat seized from R.U.G. Animal Shelter in Florence. (Courtesy: Williamson County) Sorting through the animal crates at the Williamson County Regional Animal Center after the animals were seized from a shelter in Florence. (KXAN Photo) Cats seized from R.U.G. animal shelter in Florence (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch) Williamson County Animal Control (KXAN Photo) Cats seized from R.U.G. animal shelter in Florence (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch) Cats seized from R.U.G. animal shelter in Florence (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch) One of the 89 cats seized from R.UG. Activity Center Animal Shelter on FM 970 in Florence on March 22, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets) Cats seized from R.U.G. Animal Shelter on FM 970 in Florence. March 22, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets) R.U.G. Animal Shelter on FM 970 in Florence, Texas (KXAN Photo) R.U.G. Animal Shelter on FM 970 in Florence, Texas (KXAN Photo)