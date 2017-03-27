Jeff Sessions: DOJ will ‘claw back’ grants awarded to sanctuary cities

WASHINGTON (AP/KXAN) — The Trump administration is continuing its tough talk against sanctuary cities. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday said he’s “urging states and local jurisdictions to comply with these federal laws.”

He says the Justice Department will require compliance with immigration laws in order for the cities to receive grants through the Office of Justice Programs. The Obama administration had a similar policy in place.

“The Department of Justice will also take all lawful steps to claw back any funds awarded to a jurisdiction that willfully violated [U.S. Code 1373],” said Sessions. “I strongly urge our nation’s states and cities and counties to consider carefully the harm they are doing to their citizens by refusing to enforce our immigration laws and to rethink these policies.”

During his briefing, Sessions says the Department of Justice is awarding more than $4 billion in grants this fiscal year.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who has already stripped hundreds of thousands of dollars in state grants to Travis County due to Sheriff Sally Hernandez’ immigration detention stance, applauds Sessions for his actions.

“After years of the previous administration turning a blind eye to this issue, the federal government is sending a clear and necessary message that the laws of this land are going to be enforced,” said Gov. Abbott in a statement. “Texas joins the Trump administration in its commitment to end sanctuary cities, and I look forward to signing legislation that bans these dangerous policies in Texas once and for all.”

KXAN has reached out to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office for a response.

