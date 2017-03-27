From breastfeeding mom to broccoli, take a look at the newest emojis

Emoji 2017 final list (Courtesy: Emojipedia)
AUSTIN (KXAN/NBC) — When words can’t explain how you’re feeling, it’s best to turn to an emoji. Sixty-nine new emojis have been proposed by the Unicode Consortium, which oversees the creation of new emojis (yes, that’s a thing).

Emojipedia has created some of them in a format of how they might be displayed when released by vendors. The new ones include a breastfeeding mother, a bearded man (that’ll probably be used a lot in Austin), a woman wearing a headscarf and an emoji with a monocle. In terms of food-related items, the group added chopsticks, broccoli and a sandwich, among other items.

Emojipedia says while the 2017 list has 69 new emojis, there will be a total of 239 emojis when gender and skin tone are taken into account.

The emoji update will be released on June 30. It’s important to note that the emojis may look slightly different on your phone depending on what operating system you use.

Last summer, 72 new emojis were added that included bacon and whiskey.

