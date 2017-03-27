Feedback, Moxie and Austin Love with Rachael Ray

For ten years Rachael Ray has been coming to South by Southwest, adding her own flair for food, music, and fun to the festivities.This year she celebrated that decade milestone with an eclectic and delightful pop up on south congress. That’s where we caught up with her to get the scoop on why she loves Austin so much, and where the relationship with our amazing city is going. Rachael said that she wanted to create an event with something for everyone with her Feedback party, and carried that over to her Moxie popup shop as well. She wanted it to feel like home with her home furnishings, music curated by her husband, and unique art from Detroit all paired with great fashion that’s part modern and part vintage.

The Rachael Ray show is still right here on KXAN and will be airing Monday through Friday at 2 pm.