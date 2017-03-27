Family, friends hold vigil for Buda teenager killed by train

Related Coverage As classmates mourn, questions remain in Buda train death

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Dozens of family member and friends gathered Sunday to pay respects to a teenager who was killed by a passing train last year.

13 year old Tanley Yacos was having a sleepover at her house on March 26 of last year when she snuck out of the home with a friend. They were walking along the tracks when she was hit.

One year after, people who knew her were laying flowers and sharing memories.

“She was an aspiring artist,” Yacos’ mother, Alice Roe sad. “She had a beautiful voice. She was so sarcastic and funny. She was loving life.”

Roe hopes people will realize the dangers of trains and realize trains are wider than the tracks.