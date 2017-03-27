Colombian man drowns in New Braunfels after suffering cramp

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A dive team at the Guadalupe River recovered the body of a man who went under and did not resurface Sunday evening.

Authorities said the man was first reported missing around 4:45 p.m. along the riverbank near the 700 block of Interstate 35.

Witnesses told first responders the man successfully swam across the river but apparently suffered a cramp while attempting to swim to the other side. His body was found around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities identified him as a 27 year old man from Colombia but did not release his name. His death has been ruled accidental.