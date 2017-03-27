Colombian man drowns in New Braunfels after suffering cramp

By Published:
The Guadalupe River is calm on a weekday before peak floating season in the New Braunfels area.
The Guadalupe River is calm on a weekday before peak floating season in the New Braunfels area.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A dive team at the Guadalupe River recovered the body of a man who went under and did not resurface Sunday evening.

Authorities said the man was first reported missing around 4:45 p.m. along the riverbank near the 700 block of Interstate 35.

Witnesses told first responders the man successfully swam across the river but apparently suffered a cramp while attempting to swim to the other side. His body was found around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities identified him as a 27 year old man from Colombia but did not release his name. His death has been ruled accidental.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s