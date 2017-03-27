Celebrate National Paella Day!

By Published:

For those of you who don’t know, March 27 was National Paella Day! Our Joe Barlow whipped up this fun dish with the great folks from Bullfight.

In a paella pan, heat olive oil over medium heat and add scallion whites, sofrito, piquillo peppers. Briefly sweat.
Add rice and stir to combine.
Add hot broth, season with salt & pepper, to taste
Raise the heat up to medium-high heat to simmer.
Continue to cook the paella for 18 – 20min until rice is done.

Toss vegetables (Green Beans, Asparagus, Peas, Sliced Radishes) in sherry vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Distribute dressed vegetables over the paella.
Garnish with lemon wedges.

For more information visit bullfight-austin.com.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s