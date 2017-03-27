Celebrate National Paella Day!

For those of you who don’t know, March 27 was National Paella Day! Our Joe Barlow whipped up this fun dish with the great folks from Bullfight.

In a paella pan, heat olive oil over medium heat and add scallion whites, sofrito, piquillo peppers. Briefly sweat.

Add rice and stir to combine.

Add hot broth, season with salt & pepper, to taste

Raise the heat up to medium-high heat to simmer.

Continue to cook the paella for 18 – 20min until rice is done.

Toss vegetables (Green Beans, Asparagus, Peas, Sliced Radishes) in sherry vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Distribute dressed vegetables over the paella.

Garnish with lemon wedges.

For more information visit bullfight-austin.com.