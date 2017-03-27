Buda warns of rabies after bat found with disease

By Published: Updated:
Bats in flight
FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2009, file photo, bats take flight outside the Old Tunnel Wildlife Management Area near Fredericksburg, Texas. Researchers with the North American Bat Monitoring Program are conducting pilot acoustic surveys to detect the high-pitched frequencies emitted by the flying mammals to capture bugs in flight and navigate in the dark. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A live bat in Buda was determined to have rabies, prompting officials to issue a public health notice a week later.

The bat was found at 1100 North Main Street, the Santa Cruz Catholic Church, around 5:30 p.m on March 22. The bat was found outside the building between the playscape and educational building.

The Department of State Health Services is telling anyone that may have come in contact with the bat to contact Buda Animal Control at (512) 312-1001 or Hays County Health Department at (512) 393-5525.

Austin officials are still searching for four, possibly from Russia, who came in contact with a bat earlier this month.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s