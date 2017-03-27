Buda warns of rabies after bat found with disease

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A live bat in Buda was determined to have rabies, prompting officials to issue a public health notice a week later.

The bat was found at 1100 North Main Street, the Santa Cruz Catholic Church, around 5:30 p.m on March 22. The bat was found outside the building between the playscape and educational building.

The Department of State Health Services is telling anyone that may have come in contact with the bat to contact Buda Animal Control at (512) 312-1001 or Hays County Health Department at (512) 393-5525.

Austin officials are still searching for four, possibly from Russia, who came in contact with a bat earlier this month.