Austin police looking for suspect after deadly apartment shooting

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police are looking for a suspect after one man was shot at an apartment complex Sunday night.

It happened around 9:36 p.m. at 300 Carmen Court in North Austin. That’s off of East John’s Avenue, west of Interstate 35.

Police say Austin 911 received several calls reporting the incident.

When officers arrived they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Austin-Travis County EMS transported the man to a hospital where he died.

Police are still in the process of identifying the man.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s