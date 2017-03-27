Austin police looking for suspect after deadly apartment shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police are looking for a suspect after one man was shot at an apartment complex Sunday night.

It happened around 9:36 p.m. at 300 Carmen Court in North Austin. That’s off of East John’s Avenue, west of Interstate 35.

Police say Austin 911 received several calls reporting the incident.

When officers arrived they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Austin-Travis County EMS transported the man to a hospital where he died.

Police are still in the process of identifying the man.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident.