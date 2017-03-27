After stealing beer, suspect pointed gun at Cedar Creek gas station clerk

CEDAR CREEK, Texas (KXAN) — A man who walked out of a Cedar Creek gas station last Friday with a stolen can of beer is accused of pulling a gun on the store clerk who tried to stop him.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect tried buying the beer at around 4:45 p.m. on March 24 at the Oaks Corner Texaco store at 1522 W. State Highway 21, about a mile west of Farm to Market 535.

Deputies say the man tried buying the beer using a US passport as identification and was denied by the clerk. The man then picked up the beer, walked out of the store and got into his car in the parking lot.

The clerk followed the man outside to confront him but found the suspect with a silver, semi-automatic handgun aimed out the car window. Deputies have received reports that the suspect lives in the area.

He is described as a Hispanic male, around 5-foot-5 and 300 pounds, with black/brown hair and a partial goatee. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black baseball cap, red t-shirt, blue jeans, white and red shoes and was carrying a white towel.

The suspect’s car is possibly a silver/gray 2000-2005 Cadillac DeVille with a black soft top and sun roof. Deputies do not have a license plate number.

Anyone with information on the aggravated robbery is asked to call Investigator Robert Carvin at 512-549-5063 or email robert.carvin@co.bastrop.tx.us.