ABIA parking lot ‘A’ closes as garage construction begins

ABIA construction (City of Austin photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new 6,000 space parking garage, expected to be completed in 2018, has begun construction at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, meaning the parking lot it will sit on is currently closed.

Parking lot ‘A’ will remain closed while the six level, two-million square foot garage is being constructed. Financing of the project and construction was approved on March 23.

Rendering of new ABIA parking garage (City of Austin photo)
Previously, Lot ‘A’ had 1,021 spaces.

The $250 million project includes the new garage, an administrative building, signage upgrades and new lot entry areas. The administrative building is scheduled for completion in 2019.

The airport is also getting new entryways and exits to the Barbara Jordan Terminals. A total of 13 vestibules will be demolished and rebuilt, in phases. That project will be completed in December 2017.

This is one of many projects happening at ABIA. The free cellphone lot was relocated earlier this year to make way for new and improved waiting area.

 

 

