3D heart mapping tool speeds children’s cardiac treatment at Dell

Sophia Dahlberg and the 3D map of her heart. (Courtesy: DCMC)
Sophia Dahlberg and the 3D map of her heart. (Courtesy: DCMC)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A high resolution 3D heart mapping tool is allowing cardiac doctors at Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas to pinpoint children’s arrhythmia issues within minutes.

“We as pediatric hospitals really need to provide all the best technology to be able to solve problems like this that are solvable. And to do it in a way that allows [children] to bounce back and get back to their regular activities,” said Dr. Daniel Scmorhun, Pediatric Electrophysiologist at Dell Children’s.

Abbott EnSite Cardiac mapping system at Dell Children's Medical Center. (Courtesy: DCMC)
Abbott EnSite Cardiac mapping system at Dell Children’s Medical Center. (Courtesy: DCMC)

A recent recipient of the treatment is 9-year-old Sophia Dahlberg, a vivacious young girl who says she likes to play girls flag football and swim. Starting at the age of five, Sophia’s heart would suddenly start beating really fast, up to 200 beats a minute, a situation known as tachycardia.

“It [made] my chest feel kind of heavy… Sometimes it [felt] like it was beating not even where my heart is,” said Sophia.

Lucky for Sophia, her doctor at Dell Children’s just started using the Abbott EnSite Cardiac mapping system that allowed him to make a 3D map of Sophia’s heart in minutes. The tool lessens the need for moving x-rays, which means a lot less radiation going into a young person’s body.

With the 3D map, Sophia’s doctor was quickly able to find the spot causing the electrical problem. On Valentine’s Day, Sophia had her heart fixed.

“It could put her in a precarious situation down the road. So with the advanced technology, with the expertise of the doctors, it was just the right thing to do,” said Chris Dahlberg, Sophia’s father.

