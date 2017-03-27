Girl hit, killed by van in Austin mobile home park was 14 months old

Related Coverage Child hit, killed inside northeast Austin mobile home park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A toddler hit and killed by a van in a northeast Austin mobile home park on Saturday has been identified.

Austin-Travis County EMS were called to 1401 E. Rundberg Lane, just east of Interstate 35, at around 4 p.m. on March 25. Austin police said Saturday they were unsure if the girl, 14-month-old Alyssa Nicol Juarez-Ruiz, was hit where the driveway meets the road. Medics performed CPR on the girl as they took her to Dell Children’s Medical Center, where she died shortly after.

The medical examiner’s office lists her cause of death as blunt trauma.

The speed limit is 15 miles per hour inside the mobile home park and there are speed bumps on all of the roads inside the Stonegate Austin trailer park, but neighbors have told KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon speeding has always been a problem.

Austin police say the driver of the van did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol and stayed at the crash scene. Officers say the driver has been cooperating with officers and was not placed under arrest.