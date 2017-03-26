WilCo animal shelter doesn’t treat temporary free-pet adoption offer lightly

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is busting at the seams after the facility took in 89 cats and one dog following an animal cruelty investigation at another shelter in the county last week.

That prompted several days of free adoptions to help reduce crowding. When KXAN stopped by Sunday afternoon several dozen dogs and cats had already found a new “forever home.” In fact, the shelter said that 35 animals have been adopted since Wednesday.

But the shelter says free adoption doesn’t mean you can walk in, find a pet and leave immediately.

“Sometimes it does bring out people that are, like, ‘Oh it’s just a free dog,’” said Morgan McHugh, a veterinary technician at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. “But what we’re doing with our staff here is we sit down with the people. We try to figure out what they want, and we try to make the best fit for them and also with the animals that we have here at the shelter.”

The shelter says people can bring pets already in their home to the shelter to meet potential new housemates. That way you can see how they would interact with an animal you might want to adopt.