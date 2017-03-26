Rollover crash in Pflugerville sends 2 adults, 1 toddler to hospital

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A single-vehicle rollover crash injured three people in Pflugerville Sunday afternoon, including one toddler, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened at about 1:40 p.m. near Dessau Road at Oxford Drive, according Pflugerville police.

Medics said none of their injuries were expected to be life-threatening, and all three patients were transported by ambulance to St. David’s Round Rock Hospital for treatment.

KXAN will hear from two good Samaritans who helped the victims before medics arrived tonight at 9 p.m. on The CW and 10 p.m. on KXAN.