Rollover crash in Pflugerville sends 2 adults, 1 toddler to hospital

First responders work to free people from a rollover accident Sunday, March 26, 2017, on Dessau Road near Oxford Drive in Pflugerville. (Photo courtesy of Carey Sailors)
First responders work to free people from a rollover accident Sunday, March 26, 2017, on Dessau Road near Oxford Drive in Pflugerville. (Photo courtesy of Carey Sailors)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A single-vehicle rollover crash injured three people in Pflugerville Sunday afternoon, including one toddler, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened at about 1:40 p.m. near Dessau Road at Oxford Drive, according Pflugerville police.

Medics said none of their injuries were expected to be life-threatening, and all three patients were transported by ambulance to St. David’s Round Rock Hospital for treatment.

KXAN will hear from two good Samaritans who helped the victims before medics arrived tonight at 9 p.m. on The CW and 10 p.m. on KXAN.

