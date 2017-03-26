LBJ 100 Bicycle Tour gears up for annual ride

STONEWALL, Texas (KXAN) – Next month, more than one thousand bike riders will get a unique, up-close look at American and Texas history as they take part in the LBJ 100 Bicycle Tour.

The annual event, celebrating its 10th anniversary, will take cyclists through historical landmarks, including LBJ Ranch and the surrounding Hill Country.

The ride was conceived by Luci Johnson and Ian Turpin who wanted to give the public the experience they had on early morning bike rides.

KXAN’s Gigi Barnett sat down with Susanne McDonald from the “Friends of LBJ National History Park” to talk about this year’s “Ride to Preserve History”.