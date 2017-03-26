LBJ 100 Bicycle Tour gears up for annual ride

KXAN Staff Published:

STONEWALL, Texas (KXAN) – Next month, more than one thousand bike riders will get a unique, up-close look at American and Texas history as they take part in the LBJ 100 Bicycle Tour.

The annual event, celebrating its 10th anniversary, will take cyclists through historical landmarks, including LBJ Ranch and the surrounding Hill Country.

The ride was conceived by Luci Johnson and Ian Turpin who wanted to give the public the experience they had on early morning bike rides.

KXAN’s Gigi Barnett sat down with Susanne McDonald from the “Friends of LBJ National History Park” to talk about this year’s “Ride to Preserve History”.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s