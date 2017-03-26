ICE arrests 26 undocumented parolees doing community service in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — A group of parolees showed up at a probation office in Fort Worth expecting to work Sunday. Instead, federal immigration agents arrested them for being undocumented.

KXAS-TV in Forth Worth reported that the roundup involved 26 undocumented parolees doing community service.

A witness saw an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) bus and two vans pull up to the Tarrant County work release site in Fort Worth.

An ICE spokesman confirmed the operation in a statement but declined to immediately provide any details.

The statement said “ICE routinely conducts immigration enforcement operations locally and nationwide” to help improve public safety efforts.

The Tarrant County Sheriff said the families of those arrested were notified.

Officials said those arrested were taken to an ICE facility in Dallas where they will be processed and some possibly released.