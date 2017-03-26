Garden festival attracts green thumbs – and beer lovers? – to Zilker

Related Coverage Rubber ducks welcome new, sustainable water feature at Zilker Botanical Garden

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It may have felt like spring for weeks, but this is the first official weekend of the season. And lots of people came out to enjoy the weather this weekend during the 60th Annual Zilker Garden Festival.

Vendors sold a wide variety of items to help get people outdoors – everything from plants and garden-themed arts and crafts to ceramic pottery, custom jewelry, handmade artistic clothing, herbal products and garden hats.

And, while it may not have anything to do with having a green thumb, organizers added a craft beer garden this year that they said has proven popular.

“We said, ‘Let’s think about the new population and what they might be interested in,’” said organizer Donna Friedenreich. “And, sure enough, the beer garden has been very popular.”

The festival is the primary fundraiser for the Austin Area Garden Council.