Concert remembers 181 years since the fall of the Alamo

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The County Line Community Band played their ”Remember the Alamo!” concert in the rotunda of Texas State Capitol on Sunday. The event marked 181 years since the fall of the Alamo.

The concert featured songs familiar to the defenders of the Alamo and the Mexican Army, including the “El Deguello” bugle call, which was played by General Santa Anna’s band during the siege.

Texas Senator Carols Uresti, D- San Antonio, sponsored the event to celebrate the 181st anniversary of the battle.