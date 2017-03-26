Concert remembers 181 years since the fall of the Alamo

Jessica Taylor Published:
Concert at the Texas State Capitol remembers the fall of the Alamo. (KXAN/Todd Bailey)
Concert at the Texas State Capitol remembers the fall of the Alamo. (KXAN/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The County Line Community Band played their ”Remember the  Alamo!” concert in the rotunda of Texas State Capitol on Sunday. The event marked 181 years since the fall of the Alamo.

The concert featured songs familiar to the defenders of the Alamo and the Mexican Army, including the “El Deguello” bugle call, which was played by General Santa Anna’s band during the siege.

Texas Senator Carols Uresti, D- San Antonio, sponsored the event to celebrate the 181st anniversary of the battle.

