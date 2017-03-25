Vehicle strikes, critically injures child in NE Austin

A vehicle hit a child in northeast Austin Saturday afternoon, causing critical, life-threatening injuries, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Rundberg Lane east of Interstate 35 and just west of where Cameron Road changes into Dessau Road.

Medics transported the child, who they said is less than five years old, to Dell Children’s Medical Center.

The driver remained on the scene following the incident, said Austin police.

This is a developing story. KXAN has a crew on the way and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

