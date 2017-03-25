Two in hospital after early morning shooting in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that sent two people to the hospital Saturday.

Police say gunfire rang out shortly after 1 a.m., on the northbound side of Interstate 35, near Oltorf Street. Investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.

Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries. There is no word on the conditions of the two victims, or if charges will be filed.

Northbound I-35 was closed for a few hours during the investigation.