Rubber ducks welcome new, sustainable water feature at Zilker Botanical Garden

Viviana Castaneda Published: Updated:
The Zilker Botanical Garden showcased a new sustainable water feature on March 25, 2017, at the 60th annual Zilker Garden Festival. (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch)
The Zilker Botanical Garden showcased a new sustainable water feature on March 25, 2017, at the 60th annual Zilker Garden Festival. (KXAN Photo/Kyle Kovilaritch)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Zilker Botanical Garden welcomed a renovated, sustainable water feature on Saturday at the 60th annual Zilker Garden Festival.

Those involved in the project attended a symbolic rubber duck launching and ribbon cutting to commemorate the project’s completion.

The project updated an original stream bed in the Japanese Garden, which was designed by Isamu Taniguchi in 1969. Over time, the feature fell into disrepair and was leaking millions of gallons of water every year. With a newly upgraded water system, the problem is now corrected.

Isamu Taniguchi’s grandson, architect Evan Taniguchi, was one of the people behind the project.

“That’s the only reason I took this on, was to make that connection between my grandfather’s garden,” Taniguchi said, “Besides, the sustainability of this garden itself, I was inspired by Grandpa’s garden.”

The updated features meet current Watershed Protection Department Standards.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s