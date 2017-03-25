Rubber ducks welcome new, sustainable water feature at Zilker Botanical Garden

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Zilker Botanical Garden welcomed a renovated, sustainable water feature on Saturday at the 60th annual Zilker Garden Festival.

Those involved in the project attended a symbolic rubber duck launching and ribbon cutting to commemorate the project’s completion.

The project updated an original stream bed in the Japanese Garden, which was designed by Isamu Taniguchi in 1969. Over time, the feature fell into disrepair and was leaking millions of gallons of water every year. With a newly upgraded water system, the problem is now corrected.

Isamu Taniguchi’s grandson, architect Evan Taniguchi, was one of the people behind the project.

“That’s the only reason I took this on, was to make that connection between my grandfather’s garden,” Taniguchi said, “Besides, the sustainability of this garden itself, I was inspired by Grandpa’s garden.”

The updated features meet current Watershed Protection Department Standards.