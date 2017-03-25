Man hit, killed crossing Interstate 35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 were closed for several hours at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. early Saturday morning after a man was hit and killed while trying to cross the highway.

Austin Police say they got several calls about a body in the roadway around 4 a.m.

Sgt. Joseph Lorett says at least three vehicles hit the man and scattering his belongings, leaving a “expansive” crime scene.

Police say it appears the victim, described only as a middle-aged white man, was crossing from West to East when he was hit.

APD’s vehicular homicide unit is investigating.