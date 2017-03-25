Educators rally at Capitol, calling on Legislature to Save Texas Schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents, teachers and students from across the state descended on the Texas Capitol Saturday morning, calling for legislators to support public education.

A march and rally were organized by the group Save Texas Schools, a non-partisan coalition supporting “adequate and fair funding for public schools, reform in high-stakes testing and the adoption of the community schools model.”

The group claims that schools in the state are underfunded, children are over-tested and struggling schools are punished, instead of supported.

Speakers scheduled for the rally include Sen. Kirk Watson and Rep. Gina Hinojosa, both Democrats from Austin, and Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Henderson.