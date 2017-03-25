Educators rally at Capitol, calling on Legislature to Save Texas Schools

Parents, teachers and students from across the state descended on the Texas Capitol on March 25, 2017, calling for legislators to support public education. (KXAN Photo/Viviana Castaneda)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents, teachers and students from across the state descended on the Texas Capitol Saturday morning, calling for legislators to support public education.

A march and rally were organized by the group Save Texas Schools, a non-partisan coalition supporting “adequate and fair funding for public schools, reform in high-stakes testing and the adoption of the community schools model.”

The group claims that schools in the state are underfunded, children are over-tested and struggling schools are punished, instead of supported.

Speakers scheduled for the rally include Sen. Kirk Watson and Rep. Gina Hinojosa, both Democrats from Austin, and Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Henderson.

