AISD votes Monday on purchase of 3 land tracts for new high school, growth at Bowie

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, the Austin Independent School District is expected to approve the purchase of three different pieces of land in South Austin to build a new high school and expand an existing one.

First, the district is considering paying $13.1 million for a 64.9-acre tract in the Goodnight Ranch Subdivision in Southeast Austin on Old Lockhart Highway. That would eventually become home to a new high school.

The nearest high school in that area – Akins — is overcrowded and will not able to handle the growth coming within Goodnight Ranch.

Voters approved bond money for this land purchase nearly a decade ago — in 2008.

And that will still leave enough money in that 2008 bond to allow the district to buy two other tracts of land on two different sides of Bowie High School to expand that campus.

One is 39.8 acres on West Slaughter Lane, which will cost $2.5 million, and the other is 12.9 acres on Sawmill Road, at a cost of $1.25 million.

“It’s been incredibly frustrating to wait, and I really see the frustration that community has had in waiting for so long for a solution to be delivered,” said AISD board member Yasmin Wagner. “So I’m thrilled that we’re finally able to do that.”

The money being spent from the 2008 bond is just for the land. Voters will have to approve additional bond dollars for the design and construction on both projects.

These purchases are part of the district’s long-term Facilities Master Plan, and the district continued to get the word out Saturday about potential changes coming. To do that, AISD hosted a community basketball tournament at LBJ High School in east Austin; and alongside the hoops, officials provided information for parents about the plan.

Recommendations for LBJ include moving LASA, the Liberal Arts and Science Academy, to another location, modernizing the campus and doubling the school’s student capacity from 900 to more than 1,800.

The district says this is all fluid.

“There really are going to be a lot of changes that come to Austin that could change the density of different areas,” said AISD Community Engagement Coordinator Chelsea Brass. “And, so, this is why this particular plan is updated every two years — so that we might have a plan today and that could change in two years should those demographics change.”

A new healthcare program is also launching at LBJ next year, allowing students to start working toward nursing degrees in high school.