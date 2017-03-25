18-wheeler fire shuts down U.S. 183 for several hours

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire involving an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning near the intersection of U.S. 183 and Lake Creek Parkway has shut down lanes for several hours.
The fire started just before 4:30 a.m. The semi became “fully engulfed” in the fire, according to APD. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to a tweet from the Austin Transportation Department, all east and west-bound traffic has been shut down, and modified signal timings are only allowing north and southbound traffic.
Austin Police say Northbound U.S. 183 will be closed for “several hours.”