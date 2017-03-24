Texas unemployment for February up slightly to 4.9 percent

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas unemployment rate in February rose slightly to reach 4.9 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported that compares to a January statewide jobless rate of 4.8 percent. Nationwide unemployment last month was 4.7 percent.

Commission officials say the Amarillo area had the lowest February jobless rate in Texas at 3.6 percent. A TWC statement says the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area recorded the state’s highest unemployment last month at 8.8 percent.

Agency officials say the Texas economy expanded in February with the addition of 6,700 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs. Texas employers added 222,400 jobs over the year.

