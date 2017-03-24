Survey: 15 percent of women on UT campus report being raped

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A survey of University of Texas undergraduates reports that 15 percent of women reported being raped on the flagship Austin campus.

University spokesman J.B. Bird revealed the figure Thursday, during a state Senate committee hearing. He said survey respondents said those reported rapes often came by force, threat of force, coercion or while the victim was impaired or otherwise incapacitated.

Bird’s comments came as senators heard four bills designed to reduce campus sexual assaults, including one ensuring that students aren’t punished by school conduct codes for underage drinking or other rules violations if they report an assault.

For the report, titled Cultivating Learning and Safe Environments, 7,684 undergraduate and graduate students were randomly selected and anonymously answered an online questionnaire.

68 percent of participants in the survey said they had never told anyone about being victimized before. Only 2 percent of those who did said they told police. Most turned to a friend.

Of victims who disclosed they experienced unwanted sexual contact, 69 percent of them said they had used alcohol or drugs before the incident.

The survey also disclosed that only 10 percent of students who had been in a relationship during their time on campus reported having experiences physical violence.

20 percent of students reported experiencing gender harassment by a faculty or staff member.