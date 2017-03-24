Ransomware attack on Urology Austin gets patient information

By Published: Updated:
Urology Austin (KXAN file photo)
Urology Austin (KXAN file photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin health provider is admitting they fell victim to a ransomware attack and that patient information was breached because of it.

Urology Austin said the attack happened on January 22 and within minutes they were alerted and able to shutdown the network the data was on.

Investigators determined that some patient information, including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and medical information, were taken during the attack. Patients affected were notified and steps have been taken to prevent similar data breaches in the future.

Urology Austin leaders established a toll-free line to have questions answered about the impact of the breach. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and can be reached at 1-800-877-2611.

In April 2015, the Seton Family of Hospitals were hit by a phishing attack. 39,000 patients were affected in that breach.

Amanda Brandeis is speaking with a former patient who received notice that his information was involved in the breach on KXAN News at 6 p.m.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s