Ransomware attack on Urology Austin gets patient information

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin health provider is admitting they fell victim to a ransomware attack and that patient information was breached because of it.

Urology Austin said the attack happened on January 22 and within minutes they were alerted and able to shutdown the network the data was on.

Investigators determined that some patient information, including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and medical information, were taken during the attack. Patients affected were notified and steps have been taken to prevent similar data breaches in the future.

Urology Austin leaders established a toll-free line to have questions answered about the impact of the breach. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and can be reached at 1-800-877-2611.

In April 2015, the Seton Family of Hospitals were hit by a phishing attack. 39,000 patients were affected in that breach.

