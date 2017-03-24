Police increase presence at Pflugerville High after man screamed at student

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man apparently tried to flirt with a Pflugerville High School student waiting to be picked up at around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday and screamed at the girl when she walked away.

In a letter to parents Thursday, the school district said the man pulled up to the girl next to the Pizza Hut at 100 12th St. — adjacent campus — and said she was “cute,” but that he was too old for her. When she walked away without saying anything, the district said the man began to scream at the student and then drove off.

Officers are increasing their presence at Pflugerville High in response.

He is described as a white man in his 50s with short gray hair, gray/blue eyes and slightly overweight. Pflugerville ISD says he was wearing an orange shirt and driving a gray/brown two-door pickup truck.

“We encourage you to use this opportunity to talk to your student about safety,” the district said. “Remind them not to talk to or approach strangers, to stay in groups when possible, and to be alert at all times.”

Pflugerville ISD police and Pflugerville police are investigating the incident. The district says they will keep parents and guardians informed of any developments.